Monali Thakur Ends Varanasi Concert Midway, Blames 'Unethical' Organisers For 'Mess' Watch Video

Monali Thakur on Sunday abruptly ended her performance during an event in Varanasi, citing inadequate infrastructure for the concert.

She blamed the“unethical” and“irresponsible” organisers for her decision to end the performance midway.

The incident left the fans shocked, with many seeking clarity about it.

In a shared on Instagram by Dalimss News, Monali said she was“disheartened” by the“mess” at the event.

Monali said:“I am disheartened that my team and I were so excited to perform here. Let's not talk about the infrastructure and its condition, as that is the management's responsibility. I can't explain what they have done to the stage just so they can steal money.”

“Time and again, I've said that I could injure my ankle here. My dancers have been telling me to calm down, but everything was a mess. We were trying because I am answerable to you all, and you come for me, right? So, you will hold me accountable for all of this,” she added.

The singer apologised to the fans for shutting down the show.

"I hope I grow so big that I can take all the responsibility myself and never have to rely on any Tom, Dick, and Harry who are such a useless, unethical, and irresponsible, to begin with. I sincerely apologise that we have to shut down this show, but I am going to come back for sure. And I hope I can give you a much better event than this. So, forgive us," she concluded.

Reacting to the video, social media users showed their support for Monali Thakur.



- "She is right, the point is it's live performance, and we know how it might lead to injuries and damage to people."

- "I genuinely praise her for not letting her standard down! Otherwise, they will start taking her for granted ...I love her attitude and genuineness."

- "This is the reason big artists don't want to come to such a place."