40% Of Ukrainians Believe Kursk Operation Strengthens Ukraine's Negotiating Position

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A relative majority of Ukrainians (40%) believe that the offensive operation by the of Ukraine in Russia's Kursk region has improved Kyiv's chances of achieving its goals in peace negotiations.

These findings are based on the results of the survey“2024 Year-End: Anticipating a Just Peace?”, presented during a press at Ukrinform.

“As many as 40% of Ukrainians stated that the operation improved Ukraine's chances of achieving its objectives in negotiations; 24% said it weakened them, and 35% found it difficult to answer. Thus, a relative majority believe it strengthened Ukraine's position,” explained Oleksii Haran, a political science professor at the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy and scientific advisor to the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation.

Respondents with close relatives living in temporarily occupied territories were more skeptical in their assessments of the operation's impact on negotiation prospects.

According to the survey, 60% of respondents believe that Ukraine's membership in NATO is key to preventing renewed armed aggression from Russia. Additionally, 39% suggested that restoring Ukraine's nuclear status would provide security. The least effective strategy, according to respondents, would be establishing a demilitarized zone along the contact line, regardless of which forces would control it.

The nationwide survey was conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation in collaboration with the Razumkov Center's Sociological Service from November 29 to December 14, 2024. A total of 1,518 respondents aged 18 and older were interviewed face-to-face in territories controlled by the Ukrainian government and not subject to active hostilities. The theoretical margin of error does not exceed 2.6%.