Recuperated From Illness Because Of Ayushman Bharat, Says Jabalpur Beneficiary

Jabalpur, Dec 23 (IANS) The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (PM-JAY), one of the flagship schemes of Prime Narendra Modi-led government, has turned out to be a saviour for many individuals and families, struck with serious illnesses or life-threatening diseases.

The beneficiaries of the scheme are primarily the citizens from the lower strata, across the length and breadth of the country.

In Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, 72-year-old Komal Prasad Sahu is one of the beneficiaries who received under the Ayushman Bharat and is now back to living a normal life again.

Today, he and his family are highly grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching such a people-friendly policy and also ensuring that it reaches the disadvantaged classes.

Komal Prasad Sahu, a resident of the Ramnagar area (Ambedkar ward) of Ranjhi area in Jabalpur Cantt fell ill sometime ago and faced dire prospects. Getting treatment at hospitals was a far-fetched dream for the family owing to its financial condition.

It was at this time, the Ayushman Bharat Yojana came to their rescue. The senior citizen got admitted to hospital and recuperated at government's expense.

Speaking to IANS, the PM-JAY beneficiary said that he got benefits of upto Rs 1 lakh under the scheme.

“I was ill for a long time but due to lack of money, couldn't get myself treated. As soon as I came to know about Ayushman Bharat Yojana, I took advantage of it by getting Ayushman Bharat card made,” he said.

“I am very thankful to PM Modi. It's because of him and his scheme that I have got my life back,” he added.

After treatment, Komal Prasad Sahu is healthy and happy again.

His son also told IANS that they were financially incapable of getting him treated at hospital but the PM-JAY changed their lives forever.

“I got to know about the Ayushman Bharat scheme from our elected representatives. We are very thankful to PM Modi and our legislator for this assistance,” he added.