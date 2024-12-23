Zelensky Discusses Sanctions Against Russia's Shadow Fleet With UK PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held discussions with British Prime Keir Starmer on supporting Ukraine's arms production, training Ukrainian troops, sanctions against Russia's shadow tanker fleet, and the upcoming JEF (Joint Expeditionary Force) summit in Estonia.

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky shared details of the conversation on .

“We are grateful for the UK's extensive defense, and economic support to our state,” President Zelensky noted.

“Today's discussion focused on advancing our cooperation. The main topics were support for Ukrainian arms production, training for Ukrainian military personnel, sanctions on Russia's shadow tanker fleet, and the JEF Summit in Estonia. Our state is interested in deepening cooperation with JEF and pursuing full membership in the organization,” Ukraine's President emphasized.

He also mentioned discussions with Starmer about the 100-year partnership agreement between Ukraine and the UK, which is currently being drafted.

The President highlighted the strong partnership between Ukraine and the UK, expressing gratitude for all the support in achieving a just peace and lasting security.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, JEF leaders discussed the possibility of a peacekeeping operation in Ukraine during their meeting in Tallinn.

Summit participants also agreed that assistance to Ukraine in 2025 would exceed €12 billion.