Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Dates For Shahi Snan And Sacred Baths, Significance Details Inside

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: One of India's biggest festivals, the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is all set to begin at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, from January 13 with the 'Paush Purnima Snan'. It will end on February 26, the same day as Maha Shivratri.

Maha Kumbh takes place once in 12 years. It will be celebrated at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, and marks the confluence of the three holy rivers, which is Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati. It is believed that taking a dip during this auspicious time in the holy waters cleanses an individual's sin, and frees the person from the cycle of birth and death.

Maha Kumbh has a total of six baths, which consists of three royal baths (Shahi Snan), and three other baths.

January 13, 2025: Paush Purnima

January 14, 2025: Makar Sankranti (First Shahi Snan)

January 29, 2025: Mauni Amavasya (Second Shahi Snan)

February 3, 2025: Basant Panchami (Third Shahi Snan)

February 12, 2025: Maghi Purnima

February 26, 2025: Maha Shivratri (Final Snan)

Maha Kumbh Mela: Significance of the holy baths

During the Shahi Snan, which is a key aspect of the Maha Kumbh , saints and spiritual leaders gather for a ceremonial dip in the holy waters. Pilgrims view it as a privilege to bathe after the saints, as their presence is believed to amplify the spiritual energy of the 'Sangam'.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Preparations underway

In anticipation of the mammoth gathering at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 , additional police forces would be deployed on grounds, reported PTI.