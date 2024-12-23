Best-Selling Author Barr Mcclellan Reveals Campaign Insights And Strategies For Trump Victory In 2024 Election

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New book presents the policies and practices that the Trump campaign used to target voter hot-buttons and the brilliant maneuvers to deliver a victory in 2024.

Hannover House, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHSE)

- Eric Parkinson, HHSE O YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Independent publisher Hannover House , Inc. (OTC: HHSE) has partnered with best-selling political author Barr McClellan on a book that goes behind-the-scenes of the Trump campaign to expose many of the campaign strategies that delivered the historic Presidential victory in November, 2024.“AMERICAN MANIFESTO : The Unstoppable Journey of President Donald J. Trump” is much more than a book that Trump voters and fans will love, says Hannover House C.E.O., Eric Parkinson.“It is a book that presents important campaign insights that historians and even opposition parties will find enlightening,” he continued. The book will be released in e-book formats on January 21, 2025, with the hardcover edition scheduled to be available at bookstores and libraries on February 25, 2025.“We think Barr McClellan has hit it out of the ballpark with this amazing new book,” said Parkinson.“The campaign victory for Trump left many political pundits shell-shocked in disbelief. However, Barr McClellan shows us how the Trump campaign ignored the echo chambers of mainstream media, and pursued policies that would excite and motivate American voters. The resulting victory for Trump has been historic, impressive and enlightening,” he concluded.The awareness campaign for the book has an impressive pedigree as well. Major promotional campaigns have been structured with Elon Musk's“X” platform and Trump Media's Truth Social - both designed to drive awareness and pre-sale link traffic to over 200-million social media users. Additional awareness will be generated from national media appearances for both author Barr McClellan and publisher Eric Parkinson.“We are not yet sure how impactful this new book will become,” said Parkinson.“Both of Barr's prior book releases with Hannover House hit #1 in their categories for Amazon. But neither of those prior works had this level of visibility and promotional partners. It is quite possible that this book will debut at #1 in both the non-fiction and politics categories, selling hundreds-of-thousands of copies or more,” he concluded.“I am honored to be working with Eric and his superb marketing team at Hannover House on this new book,” said Barr McClellan.“Like myself, Hannover House has not been reluctant to support ideas and authors that don't always conform to conventional wisdom. The Trump campaign did not follow traditional campaign rules to achieve their victory. Instead, they targeted the hot-button policies and motivations of everyday Americans, and in doing so, pulled in votes from demographic groups that the Democrats were taking for granted. It was a brilliantly executed plan that attacked the opposition weaknesses and nurtured an emotional comfort in Trump's leadership,” he continued.Pre-sales for both the e-book edition and hardcover editions will launch this week, including placements with Amazon and Barnes & Noble (BN).-30-BOOK JACKET SYNOPSIS:Best-Selling Author Barr McClellan Presents an Insider's Analysisof the Strategies and Successes Behind the 2024 Campaign tore-elect DONALD J. TRUMP as President of the United StatesAMERICAN MANIFESTO: The Unstoppable Journey of President Donald J. TrumpThe path back to the White House for President Trump was carefully planned during the years following the 2020 election. Armed with a top team of political strategists, Trump's plan to attack the Biden Administration's record was usurped by the sudden withdrawal of Joe Biden as the Democratic candidate. Now, facing a new challenger with less than four months before election day, the Trump team promptly adjusted and implemented an approach to attract voters through strength, leadership, superior policies and a commitment to action. The result was a profoundly inspiring victory for all who want to“Make America Great Again.”ABOUT AUTHOR BARR McCLELLAN:Barr McClellan has broad experience in business, law and politics. Over the course of a fifty-year career as an attorney, author and entrepreneur, Barr has a proven, no-baloney approach to politics and problem-solving.Presently residing in Gulfport, Mississippi, Barr is a lifelong analyst of the political sphere – having worked as an attorney, an entrepreneur and as a best-selling author. He is a widower, having recently lost Cecile (his wife of over fifty years), but remains himself in robust health and productivity. Barr has five sons, a daughter and thirteen grandchildren. Although all are accomplished in their fields, two of Barr's sons achieved high visibility during the George W. Bush Presidential Administration: Scott McClellan served as White House Press Secretary and Mark McClellan was the Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.OTHER WORKS FROM BARR McCLELLANAs a former attorney for the Clark Law Firm, handling a variety of personal matters for Lyndon Baines Johnson, Barr's expose' in 2003 on the assassination of President Kennedy shocked the world. His book,“Blood, Money And Power: How LBJ Killed JFK” became a national best seller, and lifted he veil on backroom deals in Texas politics.In 2011, Barr McClellan presented an insightful economic analysis and roadmap for economic recovery with his book,“Made in the U.S.A.” His well-researched and expertly-crafted conclusion sets forth a strategy to promote USA manufacturing jobs through carefully implemented incentives and tariffs on imported goods.ABOUT HANNOVER HOUSE:Established in 1993, independent publisher and media distributor Hannover House, Inc. is a multi-faceted entertainment company active in all areas of publishing, motion picture production and distribution of media products worldwide. The company's stock shares are traded on the OTC Markets, symbol OTC: HHSE, and are expected to be elevated to the“QB” market following an uplisting filing scheduled for January, 2025. Hannover House has also been active in producing and financing of original motion pictures, with two titles slated for release in early 2025, and three major feature films slated for production during the next year. Hannover House has developed a major new streaming portal service called MYFLIX, which will launch to consumers in 2025, offering many indie studio feature films collectively representing over 15,000 titles.ABOUT THE BOOK:Author BARR McCLELLAN240 Pages, Non-Fiction / Politics. 6 X 9 Hardcover with 4-color dust cover.$24.95 suggested retail / ISBN: 979-889-660383-2 / UPC: 7-61450-61446-8AVAILABLE FEB. 25, 2025E-Book Edition: $9.95 suggested retailUPC: 7-61450-61447-5

