OMODA & JAECOO and Maersk team up to provide top-notch after-sales services in the UAE

(MENAFN- AMC) Dubai, UAE, December 23, 2024: OMODA & JAECOO, the innovative automotive brands pioneering the future of mobility, have officially announced a strategic partnership with A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk), a global integrated logistics leader, to build a comprehensive logistics infrastructure ahead of the brands’ UAE launch in Q1 2025. This strategic partnership delivers an end-to-end warehousing and distribution network, ensuring seamless management of finished vehicles, spare parts, and Pre-Delivery Inspection (PDI) services throughout the Emirates.



Maersk’s advanced warehousing & distribution capabilities will ensure maintaining 98% spare parts availability and facilitating quick delivery within 24 to 48 hours across the UAE. This partnership strengthens OMODA & JAECOO’s commitment to delivering an unparalleled customer ownership experience. The solution is designed to ensure the availability of essential spare parts for all OMODA & JAECOO models, including the flagship OMODA C5 and JAECOO J8.



Developed in collaboration with Maersk, the solution adheres to exceptional workflow standards, combining efficiency and precision. It is strategically designed to promptly meet dealer and customer requirements, maintaining best-in-class industry practices and offering seamless support for after-sales service.



As a part of its comprehensive services, Maersk will handle the inbound clearance of finished vehicles and spare parts from Jebel Ali Port and transport them to the facility. Maersk’s advanced warehousing operations will leverage the Warehousing Management System (WMS) to efficiently manage spare parts and vehicle inventory. Additionally, Maersk will facilitate last-mile distribution, delivering vehicles and spare parts to key locations across the UAE, including Sharjah, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Ras Al Khaimah.



Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO Automobile International, stated: "Our partnership with Maersk is a crucial step in establishing a strong and efficient supply chain in the UAE. This collaboration will ensure that our customers receive the highest level of service and support, from the moment they purchase a vehicle to ongoing maintenance and spare parts needs. This reinforces OMODA & JAECOO’s commitment to delivering not just pathbreaking innovative vehicles, but also a seamless ownership experience."



Lisa Park, Area Managing Director for UAE, Qatar and Oman at Maersk, commented, “We are committed to providing top-notch customer experience through reliable supply chains. We understand the importance of accurate inventory management, ensuring that the right parts are available at the right time. Therefore, our partnership with OMODA & JAECOO represents a transformative approach to after-sales service, where technology and our thorough experience in warehousing & distribution meet precision. By establishing this solution, we're setting a new benchmark for supply chain efficiency, ensuring that every OMODA & JAECOO customer experiences swift and superior support across the UAE.”



OMODA & JAECOO's strategic alliance with A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk) underscores their commitment to the UAE market ahead of their launch in the first quarter of 2025. By leveraging Maersk's extensive logistics expertise and global network, the brands will establish a robust presence in the region, delivering on their promise of providing cutting-edge mobility solutions and exceptional customer experiences.





