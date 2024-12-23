Noise to make its Debut at CES 2025; to Showcase its Flagship Made-in-India Lineups

(MENAFN- The Mavericks) India, 23rd December 2024: Noise, India’s leading smartwatch and connected lifestyle brand, is making its highly anticipated debut at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025, the world’s premier technology event taking place in Las Vegas, USA. Backed by global audio giant Bose, Noise will be one of the first Indian smart wearable brands to exhibit its flagship Made-in-India offerings at CES 2025. The brand will showcase its upcoming flagship products across audio and wearables, such as Luna Ring, its premium lineup of smartwatches including the flagship ColorFit Pro series, NoiseFit Origin, and their most anticipated TWS flagship. This marks a significant milestone in bringing Indian innovation to the global stage.

As one of the top five smartwatch brands globally and consistently recognised as one of India’s most loved brands for nearly 20 quarters, Noise’s participation in CES 2025 presents a strategic opportunity to showcase its innovation to a global audience. The platform serves as a critical touchpoint, enabling international consumers to experience Noise’s premium offerings, reflecting India’s growing technological prowess. This further reinforces Noise’s commitment to redefining the global connected lifestyle space by bringing the excellence of Made-in-India products to the international stage.

Commenting on the announcement, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise said, “The success and support we have received from consumers in India has been our fuel for unlocking new opportunities. After consistently being recognized as India’s most loved brand, we are thrilled to showcase our flagship lineups to the global audience at CES 2025. We are excited to showcase Made in India offerings and capabilities at a global level.

As one of the first homegrown brands to become the top three smartwatch brands globally, we are committed to highlighting India’s increasing contribution to the global tech landscape.”

At CES, Noise will present the Gen 2.0 of its Luna Ring, the World’s first AI-powered smart ring and Red Dot Award Winner, the premium smart ring tracks over 70 body metrics and integrates advanced features such as stress tracking, sleep monitoring, AI-driven insights, and women’s health tracking, all within a sleek, fighter jet-grade titanium design. With 98.2% accuracy [validated by Philips Biosensing], Luna Ring is engineered to deliver actionable health intelligence, helping users unlock their full potential and embrace a connected, productive lifestyle. Alongside the Luna Ring, Noise will also showcase its flagship ColorFit Pro series, including the iconic Noise ColorFit Pro 5. This smartwatch combines a 1.85" AMOLED display, SOS technology, emoji support, and advanced health and productivity features, making it the ultimate lifestyle companion that offers a personalized, responsive experience for every user.

Along with these, Noise will showcase its diverse range of upcoming flagship smartwatches and high-performance audio devices, reaffirming its commitment to delivering connected and premium lifestyle innovation.

