Coliseum Launches $2M Investment Fund To Shape The Future Of Web3 Gaming

The fund will offer investments ranging from $50,000 to $250,000, with a focus on supporting projects that demonstrate high growth potential and alignment with Coliseum's mission to foster innovation and scalability. In addition to funding, selected projects will be integrated into Coliseum's ecosystem, connecting them with millions of gamers and industry leaders.

“Our $2 million fund is more than just capital-it's a gateway to growth,” said Thomas Zaepffel, CEO and Co-Founder of Coliseum.“By combining financial support with access to our community and expertise, we're empowering the next generation of Web3 gaming leaders to build, scale, and succeed.”

The gaming industry has seen rapid evolution with the advent of Web3. Despite a market size valued at USD 26.38 billion in 2023, many projects face significant hurdles - Funding limitations, the lack of established audiences, and gaps in marketing capabilities often hinder growth. Coliseum's initiative directly addresses these pain points, providing resources that allow developers and studios to scale smarter and faster.

Beyond its direct benefits to individual projects, the fund is poised to create ripple effects across the ecosystem. Each investment contributes to a larger network, enhancing value for developers, gamers, and industry stakeholders alike.

Applications for the Coliseum Investment Fund are now open to gaming studios, guilds, and Web3-focused projects ready to scale.

About Coliseum

Coliseum is a competitive gaming platform with a player network of over 2.5 million active gamers, focused on enhancing player experiences while providing growth opportunities for game studios and publishers. Backed by notable investors including Kraken Ventures and NBA player Kevin Durant, and supported by industry partners such as Razer and Yuga Labs, Coliseum has established itself as the premier platform for tournament hosting, avid esports fans, and gamers worldwide.

