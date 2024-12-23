عربي


Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Holds Extensive Talks With Serbian Counterpart

12/23/2024 8:07:55 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

As part of his visit to Serbia, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held an extensive meeting with Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Djuric, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

During the discussions, the two ministers addressed various aspects of the strategic partnership between the two countries, including political, military-economic, energy, humanitarian, and other key areas of cooperation.

Both sides expressed mutual satisfaction with the support for each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the fruitful cooperation within regional and international platforms.

Minister Bayramov also briefed his counterpart on the ongoing process of peace and normalization of relations with Armenia, as well as other issues that remain on the peace agenda.

AzerNews

