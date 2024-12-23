Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Holds Extensive Talks With Serbian Counterpart
Date
12/23/2024 8:07:55 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
As part of his visit to Serbia, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister
Jeyhun Bayramov held an extensive meeting with Serbian Foreign
Minister Marko Djuric, Azernews reports, citing
the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.
During the discussions, the two ministers addressed various
aspects of the strategic partnership between the two countries,
including political, military-economic, energy, humanitarian, and
other key areas of cooperation.
Both sides expressed mutual satisfaction with the support for
each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the
fruitful cooperation within regional and international
platforms.
Minister Bayramov also briefed his counterpart on the ongoing
process of peace and normalization of relations with Armenia, as
well as other issues that remain on the peace agenda.
