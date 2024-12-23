Digiprima Technologies To Showcase Groundbreaking Innovations At CES 2025 In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Las Vegas, Nevada, December 23, 2024 – Digiprima Technologies, a trailblazer in and digital solutions, is gearing up to unveil its latest cutting-edge products and services at the world's most prestigious tech event – CES 2025. The company will be showcasing its innovative solutions at the Las Vegas Center, South Hall 3, Booth No. 40423/2, from January 7 to 10, 2025.



Under the leadership of visionary CEO Shubhra Shrivastava, Digiprima Technologies has earned a reputation for delivering exceptional digital transformations across industries. Known for its forward-thinking approach, the company's presence at CES 2025 will highlight its commitment to shaping the future of tech, with a special focus on intelligent automation, AI-driven solutions, and next-gen software innovations.

“At Digiprima, we believe in pushing the boundaries of technology to create meaningful solutions for our clients. Our participation at CES 2025 is an opportunity to engage with industry leaders and visionaries while showcasing our groundbreaking technologies that are set to revolutionize business operations globally,” said Shubhra Shrivastava, CEO of Digiprima Technologies.



At the event, visitors can explore how Digiprima's offerings are transforming industries such as healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and retail. From AI-powered automation to seamless software integrations, Digiprima is focused on empowering businesses to embrace the future of digital transformation. Attendees will also have the chance to experience live demos of the company's products, engage with experts, and learn how these solutions can drive growth, improve efficiency, and deliver sustainable outcomes.

“We're excited to meet forward-thinking professionals and companies at CES 2025. The event will serve as an ideal platform to discuss industry trends, share insights, and form partnerships that will enable businesses to stay ahead of the curve,” added Shrivastava.



As an established leader in providing tailored technology solutions, Digiprima Technologies invites attendees to visit their booth to experience first-hand the innovations that are poised to lead the digital transformation journey. Whether you're an enterprise looking to modernize, or a startup aiming to disrupt, Digiprima's solutions promise to deliver the competitive edge your business needs in today's fast-paced digital world.



Don't miss out on this opportunity to connect with Digiprima Technologies at CES 2025!

About Digiprima Technologies

Digiprima Technologies is a global leader in delivering state-of-the-art technology solutions that drive digital transformation and innovation across industries. With expertise in AI, automation, cloud computing, and software development, Digiprima empowers businesses to adapt to the ever-changing digital landscape.



Contact Information:

Shubhra Shrivastava

Director, Digiprima Technologies

Email: ...

Phone: +1 (347) 973-9732

DigiPrima Technologies

Website:



