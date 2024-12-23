Nearly 10 Lakh Job Letters Issued Under Rozgar Mela Since 2022: PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) In the last one and a half years, around 10 lakh permanent jobs have been offered, setting a remarkable record, said Prime Narendra Modi on Monday, taking part in the 14th edition of Rozgar Mela.

While distributing 71,000 job offers, PM Modi highlighted that such job fairs were part of the government's endeavour to provide employment with complete transparency. So far, 9.25 lakh job letters have been issued in 14 editions of Rozgar Mela.

On Monday, the Rozgar Mela was held at 45 locations across the country. The recruitments took place for various ministries and departments of the Central Government.

PM Modi launched Rozgar Mela – the recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel -- on October 22, 2022. The first edition saw the handing over of appointment letters to 75,000 new appointees.

Rozgar Mela represents a significant initiative by the Government to enhance employment opportunities for the youth across India. By facilitating direct connections between job seekers and employers, it not only addresses the pressing issue of unemployment but also empowers individuals to contribute to national development.

In the 13th edition of Rozgar Mela held on October 29, PM Modi distributed 51,000 appointment letters. On that occasion, the Prime Minister remarked that the government was creating new opportunities to make it easier for Indian youth to get jobs abroad.

Citing the recently released Germany's Skilled Labour Strategy for India, PM Modi informed that Germany had increased the number of visas given to skilled Indian youth every year from 20,000 to 90,000. He added that India's youth will benefit greatly from this.

PM Modi also mentioned that India had signed agreements related to migration and employment with 21 countries in recent years, including countries like Japan, Australia, France, Germany, Mauritius, Israel, the UK and Italy, apart from the Gulf countries.

A total of 71,000 appointees each were given letters in Rozgar Mela edition number 2, 3, 4 and 5. In the sixth (June 13) and seventh editions (July 22), 70,000 appointment letters each were distributed by the PM.

In the eighth edition of Rozgar Mela, held on August 28, 2023, 51,000 job letters were distributed. A total of 51,000 appointment letters each were distributed in the ninth, 10th and 11th editions of Rozgar Mela held earlier last year.

The highest number of 1 lakh appointment letters were distributed in the 12th edition of Rozgara Mela held on February 12.

On that occasion, the PM highlighted the Budget announcement of about 1 crore rooftop solar plants and said this scheme will create lakhs of new jobs.