South Korea probe reveals plans to provoke North Korea into conflict

(MENAFN) An investigation into South Korea’s failed martial law has uncovered plans to provoke North Korea into launching an attack, according to details revealed by on Monday.



The plans were documented in a notebook belonging to a former military intelligence commander, Maj. Gen. Noh Sang-won, who was arrested as part of the ongoing inquiry. The probe follows President Yoon Suk Yeol’s attempt to impose martial law on December 3.



Authorities stated the strategy aimed to incite North Korea at the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the disputed western sea border in the Yellow Sea.



The notebook, reportedly containing 60 to 70 pages of detailed plans, was seized during a police raid at Noh’s residence in Ansan, Gyeonggi province. Noh, a former chief of the Defense Intelligence Command (DIC), had been expelled from the military in 2018 over a sexual abuse case.



Noh is considered a close associate of former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who has also been arrested. Opposition parties previously accused Kim of attempting to provoke a conflict with Pyongyang to justify the imposition of martial law.



North Korea has also reported incidents involving drone flights over Pyongyang, claiming to have shot one down and attributing the activity to the South Korean military.

