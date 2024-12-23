Arrest warrants issued by ICC for Netanyahu, Galant gets described as diplomatic disaster for Israel

(MENAFN) The arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Israeli Prime and former Defense Minister Yoav Galant have been described as a disaster for Israel. These warrants are seen as a "severe stain" on Netanyahu's legacy, according to The Guardian, and as a "major blow," as noted by various commentators. Many have referred to the warrants as an "earthquake," though doubts remain that Netanyahu will ever appear in court.



The pro-Palestinian camp, which now represents a majority of global opinion, is divided between disbelief, doubt, and cautious optimism. While international efforts to stop Israel’s ongoing actions in Gaza have failed, the arrest warrants signal a small but significant shift in the international system. This move brings a glimmer of hope that legal and moral accountability may still be achievable.



The significance of these arrest warrants lies not only in the war crimes Israel is committing against Palestinians but also in the historical failure of the international community and legal systems to hold Israel or any of the West’s allies accountable for such violations. This is the first time a pro-Western leader has faced prosecution by the ICC, which has typically focused on suspects from the Global South, particularly Africa.



Israel’s unique role as a Western colonial project in the Middle East complicates the situation. Since its establishment in 1948, Israel has positioned itself as a Western bastion in the region, often framed within the ideals of democracy, human rights, and civilization. The unwavering support of the United States, both politically and militarily, has enabled Israel’s continued occupation and aggression, particularly in Gaza. Investigative reports show that the U.S. has supplied Israel with significant quantities of weapons, fueling the ongoing conflict.



American mainstream media have also played a role in perpetuating Israel’s narrative, presenting its leaders as defenders of a "civilized world" against supposed barbarism. This portrayal has helped legitimize the actions of Netanyahu and Galant, now indicted as war criminals, while failing to hold them accountable for their crimes.

MENAFN23122024000045015687ID1109023428