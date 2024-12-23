Three Delhi Residents Shot Dead Near Resort In Haryana's Panchkula

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Dec 23 (IANS) Three people, including a woman, all reported to be residents of Delhi and aged between 20 and 25 years, were shot dead in Morni hills of Panchkula in Haryana, said on Monday.

The three were attacked by three men outside a resort, said the officials, adding that it could be a case of rivalry.

The trio had left a resort after celebrating a birthday when miscreants fired multiple shots at their SUV on early Sunday.

One of the deceased is Vicky, who along with his nephew and a woman, was there for the birthday celebrations.

The police are investigating an old rivalry behind the crime. The victims, all reported to be residents of Delhi, were celebrating a birthday at the restaurant when the shooting took place.

According to the police, three men arrived at the scene in an Etios car, opened fire indiscriminately on the victims and fled from the crime scene.

The police control room received information about the crime around 3.30 a.m.

The victims were brought to the Civil Hospital of Sector 6 in Panchkula, near the state capital Chandigarh, where they were declared dead.

The police have started an investigation.

Information about the attackers was being sourced. The police were scanning CCTV footage and gathering other clues and evidence, the officials added.

Further details are awaited.

In November, two explosions occurred outside two clubs in Panchkula-adjacent Chandigarh. The blast took place in Sector 26 outside the Seville Bar and Lounge -- owned by singer and rapper Badshah, and De Orra Club. It was reported that gangsters Goldie Brar and Rohit Godara of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had taken responsibility for the blasts. Two people, allegedly involved in the crude bomb blast were later arrested following an encounter in Haryana's Hisar district. Both the accused were injured after being shot in the leg. The accused were identified as Vinay (20) and Ajit Sehrawat (21), both of whom are residents of Hisar.