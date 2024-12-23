Chef Dimitrios Balaouras of “Ergon” at “Erth” Abu Dhabi Wins Prestigious Gold Medal at Greek Taste Beyond Borders® GTBB 2025

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi: “Erth” Abu Dhabi is delighted to announce that Chef Dimitrios Balaouras, Chef de Cuisine of the celebrated and London originated “Ergon” restaurant, has been awarded the esteemed Gold Medal by Greek Taste Beyond Borders® GTBB 2025. This prestigious accolade recognizes Chef Dimitrios’s unparalleled culinary craftsmanship and his dedication to preserving and elevating the art of Greek gastronomy.



The Greek Taste Beyond Borders® GTBB awards are globally recognized for celebrating excellence in Greek cuisine and the of authentic culinary traditions. Chef Dimitrios’s achievement highlights his exceptional skill in harmonizing the timeless flavors of Greece with contemporary culinary techniques, creating a dining experience that is both innovative and deeply rooted in tradition.



Expressing his heartfelt gratitude, Chef Dimitrios remarked, "This honor as a Greek Gastronomy Expert and Food Industry Consultant is incredibly humbling. It reflects not only my passion for Greek cuisine but also the unwavering support and opportunities provided by ‘Erth’ Abu Dhabi."



“Ergon,” nestled within the luxurious confines of “Erth” Abu Dhabi, has emerged as a premier destination for Greek culinary excellence in the UAE. Under Chef Dimitrios’s visionary leadership, the restaurant has earned widespread acclaim for its authentic flavors, innovative menu offerings, and dedication to quality.



Commenting on the award, Chef Dimitrios added, "Receiving the Gold Medal from Greek Taste Beyond Borders® GTBB 2025 is a profound honor. This recognition is a testament to the tireless efforts of my team and our collective passion for showcasing the rich flavors of Greece. I am deeply thankful to ‘Erth’ Abu Dhabi for providing a platform to celebrate and share Greek culinary heritage with the world."



This notable recognition further solidifies “Erth” Abu Dhabi and “Ergon” restaurant as trailblazers in the culinary landscape, offering an unmatched blend of authenticity and creativity. For food enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike, “Ergon” continues to set the standard for exceptional Greek dining experiences in the region.



