From Pop Songs To Baby Names: How Simeulue Island's 'Smong' Narrative Evolves Post-Tsunami

Author: Alfi Rahman

20 years have passed since the Aceh tsunami, leaving deep scars on Indonesia, especially for those directly affected. Aceh was also recovering from a three-decade armed conflict between the Free Aceh Movement and the national government

Throughout December 2024, The Conversation Indonesia, in collaboration with academics, is publishing a special edition honouring the 20 years of efforts to rebuild Aceh . We hope this series of articles preserves our collective memory while inspiring reflection on the journey of recovery and peace in the land of 'Serambi Makkah.'

Off the southern coast of Aceh lies Simeulue, a small island with a powerful story of survival. When the devastating Indian Ocean tsunami killed hundreds of thousands across the region in 2004, only five people died on Simeulue - some say just three .

This remarkable survival was credited to a local wisdom called smong - their term for tsunamis in the Simeulue language - that taught them to read nature's warning signs and escape to safety.

Passed down through generations since a previous tsunami struck in 1907 , smong describes the signs of an upcoming ghostly wave : a strong earthquake and the receding of seawater. This knowledge becomes a survival guide that directs them to move away from the coast immediately or head to higher ground.

Two decades after the 2004 disaster, our research shows that this life-saving knowledge is transforming, reflecting broader social shifts and information and communication technology development. It is no longer told only through nafi-nafi (oral storytelling) but adapting to new channels, from traditional songs to pop music and even into children's names.

From tradition to transformation

Our study – spanning from 2016 to 2023 and involving interviews with 18 participants – captures how smong evolves over time. Smong, for instance, finds its way to nandong , Simeulue's traditional songs that now incorporate lyrics about the life-saving local wisdom. A local artist said:

One popular nandong lyric goes:

Linon uwak-uwakmo (The earthquake rocks you like a cradle)

Elaik kedang-kedangmo (Thunder beats like a drum)

Kilek suluh-suluhmo (Lightning flashes like your lamp)

Smong dumek-dumekmo (The tsunami is your bathing water).

Video containing song or 'nandong' about 'smong'

But even as Simeulue's younger generation embraced modern influences, smong kept up. Local artists began creating pop songs in Devayan, one of the island's local languages. The catchy tunes brought smong into classrooms, as a 23-year-old local testified:

A children's tale telling a stort about 'smong'

Smong as a symbol of resilience

Today, smong is more than a safety warning; it symbolises the island's strength and identity. In some families, smong even lives on in names.

One grandmother named her grandson “Putra Smong” (smong's son) as a tribute, saying

The challenge of preservation

Despite its transformation, preserving the smong narrative faces challenges that risk eroding this customary knowledge.

The biggest challenge is the shift in lifestyle and culture among Simeulue's youth. Today's younger generation is more familiar with digital technology than oral traditions. A mother said:

Globalisation also brings external cultural influences, diverting the attention of Simeulue's youth from the local heritage . Many young people grow up with limited knowledge of traditions like nafi-nafi.

Another major challenge is the declining use of local languages such as Devayan, Sigulai, and Lekon in daily conversations. Since smong originates from these languages, preserving it relies on their continued use.

Our observation concludes that the transmission of smong narratives remains sporadic . Its spread often depends on individual or small group initiatives and sometimes awaits external interventions.

Without concrete efforts, the smong narrative risks fading and being forgotten by future generations. A local activist stated:

Hope for continuity: Bridging tradition and modernity

The elders of Simeulue firmly believe that smong is a heritage that must be safeguarded. An 80-year-old community elder expressed his hope for future generations to keep smong alive.

To keep smong alive, educators and community leaders are looking to the future. Some propose integrating smong into school curriculum, ensuring every child knows its lessons. A teacher said.

Technology can also be an important means of preserving the native understa. Digital videos, disaster simulations, and interactive storytelling could bring smong to a tech-savvy audience, making it relevant today.

As we hope these approaches will bridge the old tradition with modern needs, smong transformation highlights that it is not just a relic from the past. Its narrative must evolve to adapt to the times, ensuring its treasured knowledge remains alive amid social changes.

In the face of ongoing disaster threats, particularly in Indonesia's Ring of Fire, smong offers a valuable lesson on how preserving local wisdom can form the foundation for disaster preparedness.

This article was originally published in Indonesian