Warehouse With Parts For Shahed Drones Worth $16M Destroyed In Russia - Intelligence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A warehouse with parts for Shahed one-way attack drones worth $16 million has been destroyed in a fire in Russia's Alabuga economic zone.

That's according to the Main Intelligence Directorat

(HUR) of Ukraine's Defense Ministry, Ukrinform reports.

The premises contained 65 drone fuselages, as well as engines, navigation systems, and thermal imaging cameras for the production of 400 Shahed-136 UAVs. All burned down, the HUR agency emphasized.

The damage incurred is estimated at $16 million.

"The mysterious devastating fire delivered another blow to the military-industrial complex of terrorist Russia," the HUR emphasized.

