Warehouse With Parts For Shahed Drones Worth $16M Destroyed In Russia - Intelligence
Date
12/23/2024 3:08:54 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A warehouse with parts for Shahed one-way attack drones worth $16 million has been destroyed in a fire in Russia's Alabuga economic zone.
That's according to the Main Intelligence Directorat
(HUR) of Ukraine's Defense Ministry, Ukrinform reports.
The premises contained 65 drone fuselages, as well as engines, navigation systems, and thermal imaging cameras for the production of 400 Shahed-136 UAVs. All Stocks burned down, the HUR agency emphasized.
The damage incurred is estimated at $16 million.
Read also:
Russian Shahed
s breach Belarusian airspace, again
"The mysterious devastating fire delivered another blow to the military-industrial complex of terrorist Russia," the HUR emphasized.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the HUR reported severe damage to an An-72 military cargo plane at the Ostafyevo airfield in Russia's Moscow region on December 12.
Illustrative photo
MENAFN23122024000193011044ID1109022792
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.