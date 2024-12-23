Iran plans to expand solar energy capacity by 4,000 MW by March 2026

(MENAFN) Iran plans to expand its solar capacity by 4,000 megawatts (MW) by the end of the next Iranian calendar year, March 20, 2026, according to the country’s energy minister, Abbas Ali-Abadi. He emphasized that the national power network, which has an annual generation and consumption capacity of about 350 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, has the technical potential to accommodate more than 30,000 MW of solar energy. Ali-Abadi explained that the government is working to tap into this potential by fostering cooperation with the private sector and creating an attractive investment environment to encourage investors.



Currently, Iran's solar power capacity stands at 1,200 MW, and with the planned expansion, it is expected that this figure will more than double to between 3,000 and 4,000 MW by the end of the next year. This substantial increase is part of Iran's broader renewable energy strategy, which aims to enhance the country’s clean energy production while reducing dependence on fossil fuels.



In addition to the solar energy boost, Iran is also making significant progress in expanding its renewable energy sector overall. According to Ali Shabnavard, an official with Iran's Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA), the capacity of Iran's renewable power plants will increase by 500 MW by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 2025). He noted that ongoing projects will help achieve this growth.



These developments are aligned with the country’s broader goals of enhancing its renewable energy infrastructure, reducing carbon emissions, and improving energy security. With a focus on both solar and other renewable sources, Iran is positioning itself to become a leader in clean energy production in the region.

