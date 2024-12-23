‘Has AAP Done Anything Good To Showcase It’, Cong Takes Jibe At Delhi's Tableau Exclusion From R-Day Parade

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) Amid the confrontation between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) the and Centre over exclusion of Delhi's tableau from Republic Day parade, leader Sandeep Dikshit on Monday derided the Atishi dispensation over its complaints of 'bias and hatred' towards the capital.

Sandeep Dikshit expressed concerns over the rejection, however in the same vein asked whether the city government has done or achieved anything substantial that it has to showcase.

Speaking to IANS, Dikshit remarked, "I don't know the exact reason why it was rejected, sometimes we see that BJP governments don't allow tableau of certain states where Opposition is in power."

However, he questioned AAP's governance, stating, "Will the Aam Aadmi Party have to show anything? If any government has done something good, they would showcase it."

Congress leader questioned what achievements the Delhi government could present in the tableau. He alleged that issues such as polluted water, defective roads, and the highly polluted Yamuna River are emblematic of AAP's governance failures.

He mentioned pending works of infrastructure projects like schools and hospitals, accusing the Kejriwal government of prioritising political campaigns over actual development.

The controversy escalated further when Delhi's Lieutenant Governor (LG) posted a video highlighting the filth and dirt in the capital's streets.

Addressing this, Dikshit noted the deteriorating state of cleanliness in the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) area, which falls under the Chief Minister's jurisdiction.

He commented, "For the past 3-4 days, I have been visiting the New Delhi Municipal Corporation, which is the condition is so bad that we are not able to walk straight.

Addressing Rohingya's alleged intrusion in Delhi, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said, "Why is this issue being raised? As we have been saying for the last 2-3 years whenever you ask us this question, we have been consistently giving the same answer that the Border Security Force and the Government of India are responsible for the border situation. So, how are these people crossing into India?