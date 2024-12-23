The 500 largest cellular IoT deployments together account for 632 million units

(MENAFN- Berg Insight) Gothenburg, Sweden – December 22, 2024: Berg Insight presents its yearly updated database covering the 500 largest cellular IoT deployments identified as part of the company’s world-class IoT market research activities since 2004. The extensive list includes various types of projects and product categories deployed across all types of vertical markets including OEM automotive, aftermarket automotive, transport & logistics, utilities, infrastructure, buildings & security, retail, industrial, consumer electronics, healthcare and other. The database includes project size and geographical distribution by the end of 2023 as well as a 5-year forecast for each individual project.



“The projects included in the top-500 list together account for approximately 632 million active cellular IoT subscriptions”, said Rickard Andersson, Principal Analyst, Berg Insight. He adds that this corresponds to as much as 19.3 percent of the total number of cellular IoT connections worldwide at the end of 2023. The 500 projects on the list are in the coming years forecasted to grow to 1.05 billion units by 2028, corresponding to an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7 percent. “More than 100 deployments on the list have surpassed 1 million subscriptions, and the top-10 projects alone account for 210 million units”, continued Mr. Andersson. Transport & logistics is the largest vertical in terms of the number of projects that made the top list, followed by utilities, retail, aftermarket automotive, OEM automotive, buildings & security and healthcare. “When comparing the number of active subscriptions represented by each vertical for the entries in the top-500 list, OEM automotive is instead the largest vertical, accounting for 230 million units, ahead of utilities at 139 million units and transport & logistics representing 105 million units.”, concluded Mr. Andersson.







