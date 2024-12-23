Regulated information – inside information

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 23 Dec 2024 – 7AM CET

Fagron updates on FDA communication regarding the June 2024 inspection at Wichita

Following the FDA's routine inspection at Fagron's Wichita facility conducted in June 2024, the Company received a warning letter from the FDA (Warning Letter) on December 19, 2024.

The Warning Letter requires Fagron to enhance processes for investigating discrepancies, and validations of future capacity. The majority of these improvements have already been addressed, and Fagron is collaborating with the FDA to clarify any outstanding items and achieve a satisfactory resolution.

After the June inspection, the Company responded to the FDA on July 19, August 30, September 27, October 25, and November 22, 2024 addressing the Agency's observations. Additionally, on August 15, 2024, out of an abundance of caution, the Company initiated a voluntary, class 2, batch-specific recall in good faith with the Agency. Fagron has not received any adverse events related to this recall, and there has been no material impact on the business.

Fagron's top priority is providing safe and effective sterile drug products to our customers and their patients. We are very confident in our robust systems and the quality and safety of the products we produce. Against the backdrop of elevated regulatory requirements, we remain close to our customers and partners to collectively enhance quality standards across the industry.

Management will host a conference call for investors and analysts to address any questions on December 23, 2024 at 09:30am CET. Dial in details are as follows:



