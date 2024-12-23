Trump denies claims of Musk's excessive influence over his administration

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald refutes allegations that Elon Musk holds disproportionate sway within his administration after the billionaire’s significant role in halting a Congressional budget bill last week.



During a speech at the annual AmericaFest event hosted by Turning Point USA in Phoenix, Arizona, Trump dismissed the idea that he had "ceded the presidency" to Musk, labeling it as a "hoax" fabricated by his rivals.



"No, he’s not going to be president," Trump assured the enthusiastic audience. "You know why he can’t be? He wasn’t born in this country."



Musk, the South African-born CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is constitutionally barred from becoming US president.



Musk’s involvement in budget negotiations with Trump led to the collapse of an emergency spending proposal, compelling Congress to scramble for a solution just before a potential government shutdown.



Despite criticism from Democrats and some Republicans regarding Musk’s growing influence, Trump highlighted their aligned objectives. He pointed to Musk’s recent appointment to lead the proposed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a presidential advisory commission focused on reducing federal expenditures.



Speculation about tensions between Trump and Musk has emerged due to the billionaire’s increasingly prominent role, with some critics dubbing him "President Musk."



However, Donald Trump Jr. dismissed rumors of discord, stating, "The media is trying to create division to prevent these two from accomplishing what they do best."

MENAFN23122024000045016755ID1109022437