Petroleum Minister Witnesses ABB Agreements To Enhance Energy Efficiency At Abu Qir Fertilizers

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Minister, Karim Badawi, attended the signing of two strategic agreements between ABB Egypt, a leader in and solutions, and key stakeholders in Egypt's industrial sector. These agreements aim to improve energy efficiency and promote sustainability within Egypt's industrial landscape.

The first agreement was signed by Ahmed El-Sherbini, Vice President of ABB Egypt's Cluster for Energy Industries, and Abed Ezz El Regal, Chairman and Managing Director of Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemicals Industries Company (AFC). The agreement focuses on the installation of an advanced automation control system at Abu Qir Ammonia Plant (1). This system is designed to optimize steam utilization, resulting in a reduction of natural gas consumption for steam boilers by 2% to 4% in the initial phase. The project will also enhance the plant's overall operational efficiency.

El-Sherbini emphasized the importance of the project, stating,“At ABB, we are committed to providing advanced solutions that support efficiency and sustainability across various industrial sectors.” He added,“This project represents a crucial step in enhancing sustainability and maximizing energy resource use at Abu Qir Fertilizers.”

Looking forward, the project includes plans to expand the automation control system to Abu Qir Plants (2) and (3). This expansion will further improve operational performance and generate additional energy savings. Such initiatives align with ABB's long-standing commitment to supporting Egypt's Vision 2030, ensuring sustainable growth and environmental responsibility in the country's industrial sector.

In addition, a second agreement was signed between El-Sherbini and Bjorn Q. Aaserod, CEO of the U.S. company MPS, in the presence of Eng. Ibrahim Meki, Chairman of the Egyptian Petrochemicals Holding Company (ECHEM), and Moataz Atef, Undersecretary of the Ministry for the Affairs of the Minister's Office, Technical Office, and official spokesperson. This agreement focuses on ABB's role in providing advanced technical solutions-encompassing electrical systems, automation control, and digital technologies-for a green hydrogen project. The initiative will partially replace natural gas in production processes, significantly reducing both natural gas consumption and carbon emissions.

El-Sherbini commented:“At ABB, we are dedicated to playing a pivotal role in advancing Egypt's transition to sustainable energy. We strive to deliver cutting-edge solutions that drive operational efficiency across diverse industries, ensuring a future of enhanced sustainability and innovation.”