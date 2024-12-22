Minister Inspects Industrial Projects In Jordanian-Syrian Free Zone

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Industry, Trade, and Yarub Qudah on Sunday underscored the strategic importance of the Jordanian-Syrian Joint Free Zone in enhancing economic, trade, and cooperation between Jordan and Syria.

Qudah's remarks came during an inspection tour, where he reviewed industrial investment projects within the Joint Free Zone to assess their progress and operations.

Qudah said the zone serves as a gateway for facilitating regional trade flows and promoting export-oriented industries, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The minister also visited factory facilities, evaluated production stages, examined export volumes, and discussed operational challenges and achievements with factory officials.

The visit follows the reopening of the Jaber border crossing with Syria, which had been temporarily closed due to security developments in northern Syria.

As part of efforts to improve trade, Jordan recently allowed trucks to re-enter Syria to facilitate the movement of goods and enhance freight traffic across the border.

Syrian authorities have also eliminated fees and stamps at the Jaber crossing to streamline trade processes.

The Jaber crossing is Jordan's only active border post with Syria since the Ramtha crossing's closure in 2011.

It was temporarily shut down on December 6 due to security concerns, restricting operations to receiving Jordanians returning from Syria.