Palestinian Resistance Inflicts Losses On Israeli Forces In Jabalia

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, reported targeting an Israeli force of nine who had taken refuge inside a house in the western area of Jabalia camp, northern Gaza Strip, with a TPG shell, inflicting casualties among the soldiers. The brigades also announced that they had successfully sniped an Israeli officer on Abu al-Aish Street, located in the center of Jabalia camp.





In a related update, Gaza's of confirmed that the Israeli had carried out four massacres against civilians in the Strip over the past 24 hours, resulting in 32 fatalities and 54 injuries. This brings the total number of deaths due to Israeli aggression since October 7, 2023, to 45,259, with over 107,627 injured.





The Gaza government's media office condemned Israel's repeated threats against Kamal Adwan Hospital, urging the World Health Organization (WHO) to deploy an urgent field team to assess the situation, protect the facility and medical staff, and ensure the safety of all those inside. The office stated,“The Israeli occupation army continues its genocidal campaign, escalating its aggression and committing grave violations against health institutions and workers. The latest threats involve evacuating, storming, and bombing Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, jeopardizing the lives of medical staff and patients, and depriving hundreds of the necessary care.”





It further stressed that targeting hospitals and threatening medical workers is both a humanitarian crime and a clear violation of international law, which guarantees the protection of health facilities and personnel in conflict zones.