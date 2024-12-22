Eterno By Sunghoon Kim Wins Iron A' Design Award In Graphics, Illustration And Visual Communication Design Category

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sunghoon Kim's Innovative Brand Design for Eterno Receives Prestigious Recognition from the A' Design Award and Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award and Competition, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of graphic design, has announced Sunghoon Kim 's innovative brand design for Eterno as the recipient of the Iron A' Design Award in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Eterno's brand design within the graphic design industry, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement that aligns with industry standards and practices.Eterno's brand design, created by Sunghoon Kim, holds relevance for both the graphic design industry and potential customers. By focusing on the architectural concepts of the Greek Parthenon and the Golden Ratio, Sunghoon Kim has developed a visually striking and conceptually strong brand identity that resonates with Eterno's target audience. This innovative approach not only advances graphic design standards but also demonstrates the practical benefits of effective branding in communicating a company's values and aspirations.Sunghoon Kim's award-winning design for Eterno stands out for its meticulous attention to detail and adherence to the Golden Ratio. By extracting the words "light" and "proportionality" from Eterno's architectural concepts, Sunghoon Kim created a logotype that embodies the essence of the brand. The design elements, derived from the Golden Ratio of 1:1.618, are consistently applied throughout the brand's visual identity, resulting in a cohesive and visually striking design that effectively communicates Eterno's brand philosophy.The recognition bestowed upon Eterno's brand design by the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Sunghoon Kim's exceptional design skills and dedication to creating meaningful and impactful visual communication. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects within Sunghoon Kim's portfolio, fostering further innovation and exploration in the field of graphic design. Moreover, it motivates the designer to continue striving for excellence and pushing the boundaries of visual communication.Project MembersCreative Director: Kim SunghoonInterested parties may learn more about Eterno's award-winning brand design by visiting the dedicated page at the A' Design Awards website:About Sunghoon KimKim Sunghoon is a graphic designer based in Seoul, South Korea. With a strong foundation in typography, Sunghoon Kim utilizes various visual languages, such as imagery and digital media, to create effective communication tools tailored to each project. His diverse portfolio encompasses graphic design, public design, space design, signage design, exhibition design, information design, brand design, and digital design, showcasing his versatility and ability to adapt to different project requirements.About EternoEterno is a brand that leads Korea's high-end residential culture, pursuing timeless beauty and permanence that encompasses both the artistic value of space and the experiential value of time. The brand aims to create unique and meaningful experiences for its customers, ensuring that every moment spent at Eterno contributes to a sense of individuality and fulfillment.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this award demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, creativity, and practical innovation within their respective fields. The Iron A' Design Award acknowledges designs that improve quality of life and foster positive change, showcasing the skill and dedication of their creators in addressing real-world challenges through thoughtful design solutions.About A' Design AwardThe A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award is a prestigious competition that recognizes exceptional creativity and design capabilities in the graphic design and visual communication industries. By participating in this award, visionary graphic designers, pioneering design agencies, progressive companies, and influential brands have the opportunity to showcase their innovative works, gain international recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the field. The A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition, organized annually since 2008 across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

