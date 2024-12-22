(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Eurogate and partners launch autonomous terminal tractor proof-of-concept at Wilhelmshaven terminal

December 22, 2024 by David Edwards

A freight consortium in Europe has unveiled a proof-of-concept project that they say showcases“the next phase” of automated operations in environments – its autonomous terminal tractor, or ATT.

The consortium consists of Eurogate , one of Europe's largest container terminal and logistics companies, Embotech , a provider of autonomous driving solutions, Mafi , a of terminal tractors, and ICT Group a leading European provider of industrial technology solutions.

Early 2025 marks the start of a groundbreaking six-month project at Eurogate's Wilhelmshaven Container Terminal.

This project is designed to rigorously test the capabilities of autonomous terminal tractors in a complex, dual-environment setting – encompassing both landside and waterside container handling, with integration into existing quay crane workflows.

The project will deploy a Mafi's T series as a base vehicle, powered by Embotech's Level 4 AV-Kit, autonomous vehicle kit, and ICT Group's SmartECS will integrate the equipment with the Eurogate systems. This combination enables fully autonomous container transportation, optimizing both safety and efficiency in the terminal's operations.

Holger Bomm, CEO at the Container Terminal Wilhelmshaven and Head of Automation at Eurogate, says:“We look forward to collaborate with Embotech, Mafi and ICT Group on this important project.

“The proof-of-concept represents a significant step forward in our journey toward automated operations that meet the highest standards of efficiency, safety, and sustainability.”

With Embotech's Level 4 AV-Kit, at their core, the ATTs are designed to optimize terminal operations with enhanced autonomy.

Key benefits include the ability to navigate complex mixed-traffic environments, execute precise reverse driving with 5cm accuracy, and detect obstacles in any weather, ensuring smoother and safer operations.

The system was tested successfully in landside operations in Rotterdam and will now expand into waterside operations, providing seamless integration with existing quay cranes.