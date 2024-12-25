Latam Regional Bloc Condemns Trump's Threats Of Retaking Panama Canal

(MENAFN- IANS) Caracas, Dec 25 (IANS) The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People's Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) has strongly condemned recent comments by US President-elect Donald Trump, who hinted at the possibility of taking control of the Panama Canal.

The Panama Canal is a vital international waterway protected by international law and historic agreements, including the Torrijos-Carter Treaties, the alliance said in an official statement issued in Caracas.

These treaties affirm that the canal is an integral part of Panamanian territory, the statement said.

ALBA-TCP described Trump's remarks as an act of aggression against Panama's sovereignty, warning that such statements represent a threat not only to Panama, but to the broader Latin American and Caribbean region.

The alliance expressed its full support for Panama in defending its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and right to self-determination, Xinhua news agency reported.

It also reiterated its steadfast solidarity with Panama's government, calling Trump's comments a renewed affront to Latin American sovereignty.

The Panama Canal was returned to Panamanian control by the United States in 1999 according to the Torrijos-Carter Treaties signed in 1977 under pressure from the Panamanian people.

Earlier this week, several Panamanian scholars had depicted as "ridiculous" Trump's threat to take back the Panama Canal.

Trump on Saturday wrote on his Truth Social platform that the Panama Canal plays a "critical role" in the US economy and national security. He demanded Panama reduce fees on the canal or return it to US control.

"It is ridiculous," said Jones Cooper, a professor at the University of Panama. Panama is the rightful owner of the canal, and the United States has no legal basis to reclaim it, he added, noting that the United States profited significantly during its occupation while Panama gained little in return.

Julio Yao, a Panamanian international relations scholar, called Trump's comment the latest example of the American "big stick" policy. He emphasised that the Panama Canal must not be returned to the United States.

According to the Torrijos-Carter Treaties signed in 1977 by the then-Panamanian President Omar Torrijos and then-US President Jimmy Carter, Panamanians recovered their sovereignty over the canal on December 31, 1999.

On Sunday, Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino said that the canal will "continue to be in Panamanian hands".

Every square meter of the Panama Canal and its adjacent area belong to Panama and "will remain so," and "the sovereignty and independence of our country are not negotiable," Mulino said in a social media video post.

Mulino said he hopes to maintain a "respectful" relationship with the next US government. He also pointed out that security issues such as illegal migration, drug trafficking, terrorism, and organised crime should be a priority in the two countries' bilateral agenda.

He also recalled the Torrijos-Carter Treaties and added that it established the permanent neutrality of the Panama Canal, "guaranteeing its open and safe operation for all nations. (...) any position to the contrary is invalid."

"(The tariffs) are established based on an open hearing, considering market conditions, international competition, operating costs and the maintenance and modernisation needs of the interoceanic waterway," said Mulino.

"The Canal will continue to be in Panamanian hands as an inalienable patrimony of our nation and guaranteeing its use for the peaceful and uninterrupted transit of ships of all nations," said the Panamanian president.