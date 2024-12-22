Macron gets booed throughout his trip to cyclone-hit French island
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel macron was booed and faced calls for his resignation during his visit to Mayotte, an overseas territory hit by Cyclone Chido. The storm, which devastated the Indian Ocean archipelago, has claimed at least 31 lives and left thousands homeless. During his visit to the capital, Mamoudzou, Macron encountered residents expressing frustration over delayed aid and overstretched local services. One man highlighted that help had not reached his area, according to Reuters.
In response, Macron announced the deployment of 400 additional security personnel to manage public order and ensure aid distribution. Health workers warned of potential disease outbreaks due to unburied bodies and contaminated water. Macron’s visit included the delivery of four metric tons of emergency supplies, and he pledged to support the island’s rebuilding. Despite this, residents continue to demand quicker and more efficient assistance from authorities.
