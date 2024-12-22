UK contemplates sending troops to Ukraine

(MENAFN) British Defense Secretary John Healey has proposed the possibility of deploying UK military instructors to Ukraine to enhance the country's military training program. Healey emphasized the need to better tailor training efforts to meet Ukraine's specific requirements. Since the beginning of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022, the UK has been a major supporter of Ukraine, training tens of thousands of Ukrainian on British soil. Additionally, a "small number" of UK have been deployed to Ukraine to assist with medical training, according to reports from The Times.



Healey's comments come as several NATO member states have considered sending military personnel to Ukraine in a training and support role. While in Kiev, Healey stressed the importance of improving the accessibility of training programs and working with Ukraine to help mobilize and motivate additional recruits. He did not confirm whether this would involve training Ukrainian forces within Ukraine itself, but pledged to explore options to meet Ukrainian needs.



This suggestion follows reports that the UK and France have resumed discussions about the potential deployment of troops to Ukraine, though some NATO countries, including Estonia, have expressed concerns over the risks. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov warned that sending troops to Ukraine could escalate into a broader conflict, a sentiment echoed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who previously cautioned that such actions could spark a serious conflict in Europe and globally.

