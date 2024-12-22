Ramallah becomes prime target of Israel’s intensified military actions

(MENAFN) Ramallah has become a prime target of Israel’s intensified military actions, despite being the administrative center of the Palestinian Authority. The city, directly under Palestinian control, has been subjected to repeated raids and incursions as part of Israel's broader strategy to undermine Palestinian and implement its annexation plans. Although Ramallah is located in Area A, where the Palestinian Authority holds full civil and security control according to the Oslo Accords, Israeli forces continue to disregard international law, regularly abusing the city and its Palestinian inhabitants.



Recently, the Israeli military escalated its aggression in the Ramallah and Al-Bireh governorates, storming towns and villages like Beit Rima, Deir Ghasana, Aboud, and Kafr Ein. This has led to increased clashes with Palestinians, who are calling for a heightened resistance against Israeli occupation and its crimes. Hamas leader Abdul Rahman Shadid called for intensified popular resistance against both the Israeli occupation forces and settler attacks. He emphasized that the ongoing violence by settlers is part of a broader plan funded by the Israeli government to displace Palestinians and expand settlements in the West Bank. According to Shadid, the settlers' actions are not random but are part of a deliberate strategy supported by the Israeli military and government. He stressed that the Palestinian people must unite and take action to protect themselves from these attacks.



Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed not to end the Gaza conflict until Hamas is fully defeated. His statements, made in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, contradict rumors of potential breakthroughs in prisoner exchange talks. Netanyahu insists that no ceasefire or peace agreement will be reached until Hamas is removed from power in Gaza, a stance that complicates ongoing negotiations. These talks also include discussions about a potential ceasefire and prisoner exchanges, with Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine engaging in high-level meetings in Cairo to discuss their positions.

