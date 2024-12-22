Death Toll In Nigeria Food Distribution Stampede Exceeds 50
12/22/2024 7:08:51 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A stampede during a food distribution event in various cities in
Nigeria has claimed more than 50 lives. The incident was reported
by the Nigerian "Arise News" TV channel, Azernews
reports.
At least 10 people died in a stampede during a food distribution
at a church in the Maitama district of the capital, Abuja. Over 40
others lost their lives in a similar tragedy during a humanitarian
aid distribution at a Stadium in Okija, Anambra State.
Nigeria's Police chief, Kayode Egbetok, has ordered a thorough
investigation into the incidents in the capital and Anambra
State.
In response to the tragedy, President Bola Tinubu has canceled
all upcoming celebrations.
Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labor Party in the
2023 elections, attributed the tragedies to mass poverty, high food
prices, and government missteps.
