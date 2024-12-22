عربي


Death Toll In Nigeria Food Distribution Stampede Exceeds 50

12/22/2024 7:08:51 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A stampede during a food distribution event in various cities in Nigeria has claimed more than 50 lives. The incident was reported by the Nigerian "Arise News" TV channel, Azernews reports.

At least 10 people died in a stampede during a food distribution at a church in the Maitama district of the capital, Abuja. Over 40 others lost their lives in a similar tragedy during a humanitarian aid distribution at a Stadium in Okija, Anambra State.

Nigeria's Police chief, Kayode Egbetok, has ordered a thorough investigation into the incidents in the capital and Anambra State.

In response to the tragedy, President Bola Tinubu has canceled all upcoming celebrations.

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labor Party in the 2023 elections, attributed the tragedies to mass poverty, high food prices, and government missteps.

AzerNews

