(MENAFN) The Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement, issued a strong warning to Israelis, including the families of those held captive in Gaza. In their statement, the Brigades emphasized that Israeli Prime does not seem to care about the fate of the captives. This warning came in the form of a two-part image released by Hamas, depicting Netanyahu’s son, Yair, in Miami Beach, and a figure symbolizing a captive below him. The message attached to the image questioned why Netanyahu, with his family far from danger, had not yet agreed to a comprehensive deal for the release of the captives.



The Brigades’ message, written in Hebrew, English, and Arabic, reads: "Yair is in Miami far from danger. What else can compel Netanyahu to accept a comprehensive deal?" This pointed criticism comes at a time when Netanyahu is facing increasing domestic pressure in Israel for his refusal to negotiate with Hamas. Many within Israel are frustrated with his stance on not securing a deal that could bring an end to the conflict in exchange for the release of the dozens of captives still held by Hamas.



Netanyahu’s refusal to engage in talks with Hamas has become a source of growing dissent, with critics pointing to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the ongoing captivity of Israeli and foreign nationals as key issues that should prompt action. The war in Gaza began on October 7, 2023, after Hamas launched the Al Aqsa Storm Operation, capturing approximately 250 people, including both Israelis and non-Israelis. Since then, while some captives have been released or killed in Israeli airstrikes, around 100 individuals remain in captivity.



This ongoing situation has intensified public scrutiny of Netanyahu's leadership and his refusal to pursue a prisoner exchange deal. As the crisis continues, the families of the captives and others in Israel are becoming increasingly vocal, demanding that their government take action to secure the release of those still held by Hamas.

