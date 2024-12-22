Al Habtoor Motors celebrates 53 Eid Al Etihad through its Poetry in Motion Campaign

(MENAFN- currentglobal) Dubai, UAE, 5 December 2024: Al Habtoor Motors, the exclusive distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in the UAE, marked 53 Eid Al Etihad with a unique initiative, Poetry in Motion, that pays tribute to the nation's rich heritage. Taking a futuristic approach, the brand utilised the power of poetry — a cornerstone of UAE’s deep-rooted culture and seamlessly blended it with one of its most iconic vehicles, the Mitsubishi Outlander, to showcase the beauty of the country and celebrate its cultural legacy.

The Mitsubishi Outlander journeyed through the 7 emirates to explore some of the UAE's most scenic locations, equipped with an AI-powered poetry camera that captured images of the stunning locations and instantly transformed them into soulful poetry. As a versatile SUV built for adventure, the Outlander proved to be the perfect storyteller to capture the diverse charm of the country.

The car embarked through various destinations across the emirates like the mountains of Fujairah, Wadi Kub in Ras Al Khaimah, Fossil Rock in Sharjah, the cityscape of Dubai, desert roads near Abu Dhabi, Hatta in Ajman, and Sinnah in Umm Al Quwain.

Al Habtoor Motors marked this joyous occasion by recognising poetry as an integral part of its identity and a meaningful way to celebrate the nation’s growth, innovation and prosperity.





