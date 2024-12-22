Stepwell Discovered During Excavation In Sambhal's Chandausi Area

(MENAFN- IANS) Sambhal, Dec 22 (IANS) Following the reopening of the Kartikeya Mahadev Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district after 46 years, another historical find has come to light.

A stepwell was discovered during excavation in the Chandausi area, bringing renewed attention to the region's historical significance.

The discovery comes shortly after the ruins of an ancient Banke Bihari temple were found in the same neighbourhood earlier this month.

On the demand of Sanatan Sevak Sangh officials, Sambhal District Magistrate (DM) Rajendra Pensia ordered excavation at the site in Laxman Ganj, which was believed to house a stepwell.

ADM Judicial Satish Kumar Kushwaha and Tehsildar Dhirendra Pratap Singh, along with their team, began the digging process on Saturday with two JCB machines.

After approximately 45 hours of digging, the walls of the stepwell began to emerge. The excavation also revealed four rooms adjacent to the stepwell. However, the digging was paused at night due to visibility issues.

According to locals and historical accounts, the stepwell and surrounding structures date back to the 1857 Revolt era. The site is believed to have been used as a secret camping spot by the royal family of Sahaspur.

Sanatan Sevak Sangh's state publicity chief, Kaushal Kishore, had earlier submitted a letter to the DM requesting the excavation and beautification of the site. He stated that the site also includes a Radha Krishna temple, which is currently under renovation.

"The discovery of the stepwell and its staircase confirms the historical narratives about this location. Its connection to the 1857 Revolt and the royal family of Sahaspur adds immense value to the site," he added.

Speaking about the discovery, Tehsildar Dhirendra Pratap Singh mentioned, "A place in Mohalla Laxman Ganj is registered under Gata number 253, which is known as Bawdi. It houses an old pond and several rooms. The excavation is being done in cooperation with the municipality. So far, four rooms and the stepwell's structure have been uncovered. The work will continue."

Residents and historians have expressed excitement about the find. Local elders recall stories of the site's historical importance and believe the stepwell to be a relic of a bygone era.

The excavation and beautification efforts are expected to continue, with plans to restore the area and preserve its historical essence.