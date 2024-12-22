Chairman Of Asian Football Confederation Lauds Amir's Sponsorship Of Khaleeji 26 Tourney

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- Chairman of the Asian Confederation, the First Deputy of President Salman bin Ibrahim Al-Khalifa on Sunday lauded the gracious sponsorship by the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber of the Arabian Gulf Cup (Khaleeji Zain 26).

His Highness the Amir's sponsorship of the championship is an honoring for "the Gulf family and an affirmation of His Highness care for the sports movement in general and football in particular," said Sheikh Salman in a statement on the heels of his attendance of the tournament inauguration at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium.

The Gulf cup competitions have contributed to boosting skills of the GCC countries' teams and enabling them to compete at the regional and continental levels, he said. (end)

ahk









