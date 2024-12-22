PCS Prelims 2024 Conducted Across UP Amid Tight Security

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Dec 22 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPCS) Preliminary Examination 2024 is underway across all 75 districts of the state.

Over 5.6 lakh aspirants registered for the exam, vying for 220 positions in the state's civil services.

Given the massive scale of the examination, extensive security arrangements have been made. Cities like Ayodhya, Sambhal, Jaunpur, Kanpur, Moradabad, Unnao, Amethi, Kushinagar, Chandauli, and Mau witnessed heavy deployment of forces at examination centres.

Law enforcement officials are on high alert to ensure smooth conduct and prevent any untoward incidents.

Initially, the UPPSC had scheduled the PCS preliminary exams for December 7 and 8 in two shifts, with the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) preliminary exams planned for December 22 and 23 in three shifts.

However, the schedule was revised following protests by job aspirants in Prayagraj last month. Protesters demanded that the exams be conducted in a single shift to ensure fairness and manageability.

The protests outside the UPPSC office in Prayagraj turned intense, with students breaking barricades and marching towards the Commission's headquarters.

The agitators argued that staggered exams were cumbersome and introduced inconsistencies in the evaluation process.

Recognising the concerns, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath intervened and directed the UPPSC to conduct the preliminary exams on a single day. This decision was announced on the third day of the protests, effectively resolving the standoff.

Following the Chief Minister's directive, the UPPSC reworked its schedule to hold the exams in a single day. The decision was widely welcomed by aspirants, who felt that it levelled the playing field and ensured a more transparent selection process.

The successful execution of the examination across the state reflects the coordinated efforts of the UPPSC and the state administration. Results are eagerly awaited by the candidates aspiring to secure a coveted position in Uttar Pradesh's civil services.