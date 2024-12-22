Salman : Amid Gaza Crisis, Bethlehem Sends A Message Of Hope And Resistance This Christmas

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Bethlehem/PNN –



The Mayor of Bethlehem, Anton Salman, has announced the cancellation of all Christmas festivities this year in response to the ongoing massacres and crimes committed by the Israeli against Palestinians, particularly in Gaza.

The announcement was made during the annual press traditionally held under the theme "A Message of Hope and Resilience Defying Pain". Mayor Salman stated that the Bethlehem Municipality has decided to limit Christmas celebrations to prayers and religious ceremonies as a way of rejecting the injustice inflicted upon the people of Gaza and all of Palestine, as well as the acts of genocide they are enduring.

Mayor Salman called on all freedom-loving individuals around the world to join Bethlehem in its message advocating for peace and justice. He expressed Bethlehem's solidarity with all those suffering from pain, hunger, and oppression globally, emphasising that Christmas should be an occasion that fills hearts with faith and love.

He highlighted that Christmas is inherently tied to joy and peace for humanity, marking a transition from darkness to a new era of justice and compassion. Salman stressed the importance of prayer and devotion to God, which instils hope and optimism for the future.

A Call for Christian Solidarity

In response to a question from PNN, Mayor Salman described the dire situation faced by Palestinian Christians in Gaza and the West Bank due to the Israeli aggression. He lamented the absence of Christians who have traditionally joined prayers in Bethlehem, calling it a reflection of the Israeli occupation's policy of restricting freedom of worship and targeting all things Palestinian. He urged Christian leaders worldwide to work towards ending the injustice faced by Palestine, Bethlehem, Gaza, and other Palestinian cities.

The mayor expressed hope that Christmas would serve as a celebration of giving and hope, enabling people to confront challenges and move towards peace. He emphasised that Bethlehem is raising its voice in a cry for hope to end the assaults on holy sites and the Palestinian people. He urged global leaders to follow the message of Jesus Christ and lift the oppression from the oppressed.

Tourism and Economic Struggles

Palestinian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Hani Hayek, highlighted the severe economic downturn in Bethlehem as a result of the Israeli aggression. He stated that Bethlehem is one of the cities most affected economically, given its reliance on tourism, which has been severely impacted by the occupation's actions.

Minister Hayek addressed the negative repercussions of the war on the tourism sector, noting the damage and destruction inflicted on tourist sites due to the aggression. He added that Bethlehem continues to suffer from the policies of blockade and closure.

In response to questions from PNN, Minister Hayek confirmed that providing relief to the tourism sector is a top priority for the government. He revealed that several ministries, including the Ministry of Social Development and the Ministry of Labour, are preparing an emergency aid programme to support workers and others affected in the tourism sector so they can meet their basic needs.

He stressed that, for now, priority is being given to providing urgent humanitarian relief to the people of Gaza, in line with directives from the Palestinian President.

He also emphasised that the government's priority at this stage is to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza. He extended his gratitude and appreciation to everyone working in the tourism sector for their patience and dedication, assuring them that the government acknowledges their sacrifices and remains committed to supporting them through its programmes.

Minister Hayek expressed hope that the upcoming year will bring improved economic conditions for the tourism sector and other industries. He stressed that current efforts and calls are focused on halting the massacres being committed against the Palestinian people.

Challenging Conditions in Bethlehem

Bethlehem Governor Mohammed Taha Abu Aliya highlighted the difficult circumstances facing the city due to Israeli policies, including closures, checkpoints, and obstacles placed on the functioning of Palestinian institutions, particularly security operations. Despite these challenges, Palestinian security and official institutions continue to safeguard the population, ensuring stability and resilience in the face of Israeli attempts to displace Palestinians and undermine their national unity.

Governor Abu Aliya affirmed that Bethlehem enjoys a relatively stable security situation, crediting the Palestinian security institutions for their work under exceptionally challenging conditions imposed by the occupation. He noted that no other security force in the region operates under such constraints, yet they manage to maintain stability in areas like Bethlehem.

The governor also addressed Bethlehem's dire economic situation, pointing out that the city suffers from one of the highest unemployment rates in the West Bank. He described the city's circumstances as exceptional, emphasising the government's commitment to supporting Bethlehem through its programmes and initiatives.

Unity Amid Adversity

Governor Abu Aliya highlighted the cohesion of Bethlehem's community, praising its awareness and understanding of the difficult realities it faces. He stressed that every sector has a role to play in overcoming the current challenges, adding that unity is the key to navigating and overcoming these exceptionally difficult times.

The Director General of Bethlehem Police, Brigadier General Murad Qandah, announced a comprehensive security plan to ensure the safety of Christmas celebrations this year.



He expressed hope for the understanding and cooperation of residents to make the festive season a success, serving both Bethlehem and Palestine as a whole.

Brigadier General Qandah conveyed the greetings of Major General Alaa Al-Saqqa, Director of Palestinian Police Operations, to the people of Bethlehem. He emphasised the close monitoring of the security plan to guarantee the smooth running of the holiday season.

In response to a question from PNN, Brigadier General Qandah confirmed that an operational directive for the Christmas security plan has been issued, with all details finalised.



He stated that over 600 police officers and security personnel have been mobilised to secure the celebrations. Officers and staff from various units have been called in to participate at all stages of the festive season's security arrangements.

He expressed confidence in the awareness and cooperation of the Palestinian people, particularly the residents of Bethlehem, to present the city in the best possible light. Highlighting Bethlehem's role as a global symbol of Palestine during such religious occasions,

He assured the public of the police force's readiness to handle any emergencies that may arise.







