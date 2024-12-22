Delhi Needs Leadership, Not Political Theatrics: Bansuri Swaraj On AAP's Registration Drive

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj on Sunday bashed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of engaging in "political theatrics" ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Her sharp remarks came in response to AAP's announcement of door-to-door registration for two new welfare schemes -- Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana -- commencing on December 23.

Speaking to IANS, Swaraj questioned AAP's intent behind these schemes, citing "unfulfilled and false promises" made during the Punjab in 2021-2022.

"They are making promises today. Similar promises were made in Punjab. It's December 2024, and not even a single rupee has been transferred to the women in Punjab. Is respect for women just an election gimmick for Kejriwal?" she asked.

"You are promising to give out money to people, but you do not have money. From where will the money come? Delhi CM Atishi in November requested the Centre for a Rs 10.5 crore loan. Why are you lying to people when you don't have money? Stop making false promises," Swaraj slammed the AAP government in Delhi while speaking to IANS.

Earlier, speaking at a press conference, she urged Kejriwal not to "mislead the women of Delhi," claiming that women in Punjab are still waiting for the promised financial assistance.

Swaraj also raised the issue of AAP MP Swati Maliwal's assault case, accusing Kejriwal of hypocrisy about the 'Mahila Samman' (respect for women).

"When your party's secretary physically assaulted a female MP from your own party in your presence, did you forget about respect for women? Not only did you protect the accused, but you also made him the Chief Advisor for Punjab," she stated, adding that several AAP leaders had criticised Maliwal instead of supporting her.

On the Sanjeevani Yojana, Swaraj urged senior citizens not to "fall into AAP's trap," highlighting that the Kejriwal government did not implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi, which is operational in 33 states.

"You've been in power for a decade, but you didn't prioritise senior citizens. Now, with elections approaching, then he is indulging in political theatrics. This is nothing but political theatrics. Delhi needs leadership, not political theatrics," she said.

Swaraj further slammed the AAP government for not responding to a petition filed by Delhi's seven BJP MPs in the High Court questioning the non-implementation of Ayushman Bharat.

"Kejriwal's government has no answers. They're making false announcements without adequate funds," she alleged.

Citing a 2014 finance department report, Swaraj claimed Delhi's budget deficit stood at Rs. 7,000 crore. "When the state is grappling with such a deficit, how will these schemes be funded?" she questioned.

She accused the Kejriwal government of failing to deliver on its promises and alleged that it spent the last decade enjoying power instead of working for Delhi's welfare.

"The people of Delhi have understood this now. They are determined to oust AAP and bring a BJP government to power," Swaraj concluded.