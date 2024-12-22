Israeli Forces Launch Violent Raids On Gaza As War Enters 439Th Day

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Israeli military has launched violent raids on homes surrounding Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip, as the conflict entered its 439th day. These raids are part of a series of escalations aimed at reaching a ceasefire agreement, with intensive efforts ongoing.

The of in Gaza reported that Israeli forces have committed three massacres within the last 24 hours, leading to the deaths of 38 civilians and leaving 203 others injured. This brings the total death toll since the war began on 7 October 2023, to 45,097, with over 107,000 injuries.

Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, described the situation at the facility as“catastrophic,” especially within the intensive care unit, which was set on fire during an Israeli military strike. The hospital, already suffering from severe water shortages due to previous Israeli attacks on infrastructure, is struggling to manage the crisis with limited resources.

Israel continues its siege of northern Gaza, blocking humanitarian aid from entering the region. The blockade has resulted in widespread destruction, with thousands of civilians killed or wounded, and vital infrastructure, including homes and hospitals, devastated.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General, confirmed that most aid missions aimed at reaching northern Gaza have been rejected by Israel, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

Meanwhile, a Hamas leader confirmed that negotiations for a ceasefire agreement have made significant progress, with most points of contention reportedly resolved. The agreement is believed to be in its final stages.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' military wing, claimed responsibility for killing five Israeli soldiers near the Al-Khulafa Mosque in the Jabalia camp. Additionally, they launched 107 rockets at an Israeli military command and control site in the Netzarim region, which separates northern Gaza from the south.



