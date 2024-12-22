Major Bollywood Movies Releasing In January 2025: Emergency, Fateh, Deva And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) movies releasing in January 2025: A number of major movies are hitting the theatres in January, which often sets the tone for the movie business in Bollywood .

In 2024, January saw the release of Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The movie collected ₹358.83 crore worldwide. The previous year, it was Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film, Pathaan, which minted ₹1,055 crore worldwide.

Plot: Fateh, a respected man with a mysterious past, lives a quiet life in Punjab . When a village girl becomes a victim of a dangerous cybercrime, he teams up with Khushi, an ethical hacker, to uncover the truth and fight for justice.

Cast: Sonu Sood, Jacqueline Fernandez

Release date: January 10

Azaad

Plot: A young stable boy forms a bond with a spirited horse named Azaad. Set against rebellion and tyranny, his dream of riding Azaad becomes a journey of courage and self-discovery during the fight for freedom.

Cast: Aaman Devgan, Rasha Thadani

Release date: January 17

Plot: The movie is set during the Emergency period, from June 25, 1975 to March 21, 1977. It focuses on events that happened under the leadership of Indira Gandhi, one of India's most influential women.

Cast: Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade

Release date: January 17

Lahore 1947

Plot: Lahore 1947 is set during the partition of India in 1947. It follows a Muslim family who moves from Lucknow to Lahore. They are given a mansion left behind by a Hindu family fleeing the partition.

Cast: Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi

Release date: January 24 (Speculated)

Plot: It is about an Indian Air Force officer and celebrates one of the Air Force's greatest victories. The story is inspired by true events.