At least 5 dead, over 200 injured in Christmas market attack in Magdeburg; suspect identified as Saudi national
Date
12/22/2024 12:29:15 AM
(MENAFN) No less than five individuals – including a kid – were murdered and over 200 wounded following a car plowed into a crowd at a Christmas market in the German city of Magdeburg on Friday, local government stated.
“It is unimaginable that this is happening in Germany,” Reiner Haseloff, the primer of Saxony-Anhalt state, of which Magdenburg is the capital, announced over a trip to the location with other officials on Saturday, approving the final number.
German government declared the suspect – who was detained – is a 50-year-old man from Saudi Arabia who has been living in Germany from 2006 and worked as a doctor in a close city. In a statement declared by a news agency, US-based activist group RAIR Foundation USA called the suspect as Taleb al-Abdulmohsen.
German media called the suspect as Taleb A. after the agreement in Germany of hiding the full name of suspects in criminal circumstances. When questioned by a reporter if “Taleb” is the right name in a press meeting on Saturday, public prosecutor chief Horst Nopens states that it was.
