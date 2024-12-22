Cold Wave Intensifies: Thick Fog Engulfs Delhi, AQI Back To 'Severe' Mumbai Faces Poor Visibility Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi witnessed air quality return to the 'severe' category after it stood at 370 (poor category) Saturday. Delhi AQI was recorded at 420 Sunday morning, reported Hindustan Times. Apart from poor AQI, the national capital is struggling with intensified cold wave situation and poor visibility.

Cold wave intensifies in Delhi

The cold wave has intensified in Delhi , with many areas recording minimum temperatures close to 7 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD ), Delhi's Safdarjung and Palam recorded minimum temperatures of 7.3 and 8.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Visuals from India gate and other parts of Delhi

The maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 23.4 degree Celsius, a notch above the season's average, while the minimum temperature settled at 7.6 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

The department said the city experienced fog in the morning hours, with humidity levels oscillating between 100 percent and 64 percent.

The weather office has predicted moderate fog on Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 24 and eight degrees Celsius, respectively.

Delhi Weather Today

According to Regional Weather Forecasting Centre-Delhi, the national capital is likely to witness mild fog on Sunday morning. Due to intensified cold wave, mild fog is likely to remain present in evening and at night.

Delhi weather forecast.

Maximum temperature is likely to remain around 20 degree Celsius. Minimum temperature is likely to remain around 7.5 degree Celsius, which is 0.5 degree less than what was predicted for December 21.

Mumbai weather today

Mumbai woke up to a foggy morning on Sunday and poor air quality levels. The city's AQI stood at 177 on Sunday, according to SAMEER application, operated by Environment Ministry.



According to Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai, the city is likely to witness cleary sky and the Maximum & minimum temperatures very likely to be around 33 deg. C and 20 deg. C respectively.