Who Is Justin Baldoni? Actor From 'Jane The Virgin' Accused Of Sexual Harassment By Blake Lively

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Blake Lively has accused her It Ends With Us director and co-star, Justin Baldoni, of sexual harassment on the movie's set, along with a subsequent attempt to“destroy” her reputation, in a complaint.

The complaint, obtained by The Associated Press and reported by The New York Times, was filed on Friday with the California Civil Rights Department and precedes a potential lawsuit. The complaint names Baldoni, the studio behind the romantic drama It Ends With Us, and Baldoni's publicists as defendants.

Also Read: Justin Baldoni's 'takedown' plan against Blake Lively involves Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber

In the complaint, Lively accused Baldoni and the studio of embarking on a“multi-tiered plan” to damage her reputation following a meeting in which she and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, addressed“repeated sexual harassment and other disturbing behaviour” by Baldoni and a producer on the movie, AP reported.

Also Read: Blake Lively's shocking allegations of sexual harassment against It Ends with Us costar Justin Baldoni– details inside

“I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted,” Lively said in a statement to the Times. A representative for Lively referred the AP to the Times report, in which Lively denied planting or spreading negative information about Baldoni or the studio.

Who is Justin Baldoni?

Justin Baldoni, the son of Sharon and Sam Baldoni, was born in 1984 in Los Angeles and raised in Medford, Oregon. His mother is a Feng Shui designer, as noted on her Instagram, while his father, prior to becoming a producer for his son's projects such as My Last Days and Clouds, was the chairman and CEO of Baldoni Entertainment, an entertainment marketing firm.