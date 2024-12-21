Miles Henderson's Historic Nomination To Serve On The United Nations Permanent Forum For People Of African Descent

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Miles Henderson's nomination to the United Nations Permanent Forum for People of African Descent shows his dedication to youth advocacy and Pan-African unity.

- Miles Henderson

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a historic move for youth advocacy and Pan-African unity, Miles Henderson has been nominated to serve on the United Nations Permanent Forum for People of African Descent. This nomination underscores his lifelong commitment to promoting Black unity, cultural education, and systemic change. If selected, Henderson will represent the voices of young people across the African diaspora globally.

Henderson, 30, founded True Culture University, a platform dedicated to educating people about African and African diasporic history, and the Pan-African Student Congress, which empowers youth to address advocacy issues. He is also the creator of PORTAL, an interactive platform designed to bridge gaps within the global African diaspora.

Miles holds dual bachelor's degrees in International Studies and Asian Studies, with a minor in Pan-African Studies, from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and is completing his Master's in TESOL at Eastern University, where his thesis focuses on AI language translation for Pan-African collaboration. He plans to pursue a Doctorate in Peace and Security Studies with a focus on the Horn of Africa.

In addition to his entrepreneurial work, Henderson is dedicated to honoring Black history. As a member of the Marcus Garvey Bronze Coordinating Committee, he is leading efforts to install a statue of Marcus Garvey at the African Union Headquarters, symbolizing Pan-African unity.

The United Nations Permanent Forum for People of African Descent, established to address the unique challenges and opportunities facing African diaspora communities, aims to advance justice, human rights, and sustainable development. If selected, Henderson's appointment would mark a historic milestone for youth advocates, showcasing the importance of youth-driven solutions in shaping global policy.

The ICSWG for the Permanent Forum, a coalition of individuals and organizations, advocates for a strong and effective Permanent Forum. Henderson, the first member of the ICSWG Youth Sub-Committee, has played a pivotal role in increasing youth representation at the Forum and advocating for youth participation at its inaugural session in Geneva.

Henderson's nomination is supported by a wide coalition of organizations and leaders who recognize his transformative impact on the African diaspora. His work in fostering connections and breaking down barriers aligns with the mission of the Permanent Forum.

To show support for Miles Henderson and the ICSWG Youth Sub-Committee, email H.E. Omar Zniber at hrcpresidency@un by December 22, 2024.

About Miles Henderson

Miles Henderson is a dynamic leader, educator, and advocate for Pan-Africanism and youth empowerment. He has inspired young people globally, creating platforms to promote cultural pride, systemic change, and community unity.

About Princess Eulogia

Princess Eulogia is the CEO of Mannequins N Motion and a member of the ICSWG for the PFPAD. Her work integrates public relations strategies with advocacy for cultural diversity and global community building.

For more information on Miles or to arrange interviews, contact Princess Eulogia at the email below.

About the Permanent Forum for People of African Descent

The United Nations Permanent Forum for People of African Descent addresses the unique challenges facing African diaspora communities, working to promote justice, equality, and sustainable development globally.

Princess Eulogia

Mannequins N Motion

Miles Henderson at the 3rd Session of United Nations Permanent Forum on People of African Descent

