Man's Iphone Gets 'Credited To God's Account' In Tamil Nadu Temple. Here's Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A devotee at the Sri Kandaswamy Temple in Thiruporur has encountered a dilemma after accidentally dropping his into the temple's offering box. Despite his requests for its return, the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) department has stated that the phone now belongs to“God” and the temple as per tradition and rules, as reported by PTI.

On Friday, after opening the offering box, the temple administration contacted him, saying the gadget was found in the hundial and he could only retrieve the data from it. However, Dinesh refused to accept and insisted that his phone be returned to him.

When this issue was brought to the attention of HR & CE Minister P K Sekar Babu on Saturday, he replied,“Anything that is deposited into the offering box, even if it be an arbitrary action, goes into God's account.”

“As per the practises and tradition at the temples, any offerings made into the hundial directly goes into the account of the deity of that temple. Rules do not permit the administration to return the offerings back to the devotees,” Babu told reporters here.

The Minister said he would discuss with the department officials to see if there was any possibility of compensating the devotee and accordingly make a decision after inspecting the construction of the Arulmigu Mariamman temple in Madhavaram and the renovation of the temple tank belonging to the Arulmigu Kailasanathar temple in Venugopal Nagar, here, at an estimated cost of ₹2.5 crore.