Two Youths Killed As Motorcycle Rams Into Guardrail At Flyover In Kolkata

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Dec 22 (IANS) Two youths were killed as a motorcycle they were riding on rammed into a guardrail at a flyover in Kolkata on Sunday morning.

The deceased were identified as Anish Rana (19) and Danish Alam (18), residents of the Bowbazar area in Kolkata.

Eyewitnesses said that Alam was driving the motorcycle at a high speed on Maa Flyover, where accidents are quite frequent.

They also said that neither Rana nor Alam were wearing headgear and the speedily-driven motorcycle rammed into a guardrail at a curve on the flyover. The impact of the collision was such that both fell from the flyover and suffered severe head injuries.

Locals assembled there and informed the local police. The injured were immediately rushed to state-run S.S.K.M. Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata, where they were declared dead.

Sources in City police said that since accidents are quite frequent on Maa Flyover, the cops often conduct awareness drives on precautions while driving, especially for two-wheelers.

"The motorcyclists are specially alerted to use headgear and avoid over-speeding on the flyover. However, a section of motorcyclists, especially the youths, often ignore those notes of caution. Had the motorcycle's speed this morning been within a reasonable limit while crossing the curve, the accident could have been avoided. Moreover, had the two deceased youths been using headgear, their lives could have been saved," said an official from the City Police's Traffic Department.

Besides over-speeding, he added, another reason for frequent motorcycle accidents on Maa Flyover was the motorcyclists getting entangled in stray and sharp Chinese kite strings. To prevent that, the city police have raised a wire fence four feet above Maa Flyover's guard walls.