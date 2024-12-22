Turkey’s first huge computer enhances technological abilities

(MENAFN) Turkey’s initial huge computer is going to enhance the nation’s technological abilities and also harden its key part in the tech sector.



The country’s initial huge computer was developed in collaboration with defense company Aselsan as well as the TOBB University of Economics and (ETU) in the capital of Turkey. The computer is going to allow Turkey to develop its huge computer market.



Aselsan as well as the university developed a huge technologies research laboratory in 2022 for the mission.



Yusuf Bora Kartal, manager of radar plans at Aselsan, informed a Turkish news agency that the initial chips to be used in the mission were prototyped in a manufacturing service abroad.



Kartal noted that the improvement of the 5-qubit huge computer at their workshops shows a significant innovatory in the partnership between Aselsan and TOBB ETU.



He added that huge computers do not only contain advanced processing ability but can accomplish much more complicated missions compared to normal computers.



He stated that only some nations are able to manufacture huge chips and they are not simply secured, like Germany, while organizations for huge chip manufacturing occur in the US as well as China, which reveals Aselsan and the TOBB ETU’s improvements in their personal huge technologies workshop is of note.

