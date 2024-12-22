Ed Sheeran's BTS Video From Netflix Movie That Christmas Goes Viral Netizens 'Can't Stop Listening'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Netflix's latest animated movie, 'That Christmas,' featured Ed Sheeran's song 'Under the Tree'. Days after its official release, the shared its unofficial 'Behind The Scenes' of the song. Several netizens showered their love upon the video and adored how Ed Sheeran's song amplified the emotions projected in the song.

The British singer shared the song's video on Instagram and received an overwhelming response from netizens.

“That Christmas out on Netflix now. My song Under The Tree I wrote for it is out now too, have a watch of the movie it's brilliant. Richard Curtis at his best,” read the caption for Instagram post.

Netizens reaction to Ed Sheeran's BTS video

The Behind-the-Scenes video of Ed Sheeran 's song received huge praise from netizens, who expressed their excitement about watching the whole movie on Netflix.

“I'm in love with this acoustic version! We really need a full version of this! I'm going to check the film soon [sic],” commented a user on the post.

“This is such an amazing song and movie. I've listened to the song so many times and aready watched the movie countless times [sic]”

“That song!!! And it's safe to say that I have a new most fav Christmas movie! What a treat!!!! I'll be watching it many more times before the Christmas Day and probably after, too... [sic]”

“My girls and I watched this movie over the weekend, my 9 year old LOVES your music. She heard this song in the movie, turned to me and said“MOM DOES ED HAVE A NEW SONG!? THATS HIM. THATS HIS VOICE!” 🥹 personally, I love that she thinks you two are on a first name basis [sic]”

“Great movie, and a very moving and beautiful song [sic]”

“Now I love Christmas even more! [sic]”

“This song has been playing in my head on repeat. [sic]”

“I can't wait to watch the movie [sic]”